Former Bon-Ton VP of PR named UPAF head of development

The United Performing Arts Fund has named Christine Hojnacki, former vice president of public relations and special events for The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., as its new head of development.

As vice president of workplace and company giving, Hojnacki will lead UPAF’s development team and oversee fundraising plans to support workplace giving campaigns, company planned giving and sponsorships.

“UPAF is incredibly fortunate to have Christine leading our development team as we prepare for our 2019 campaign,” said Deanna Tillisch, UPAF president and chief executive officer. “Her extensive experience in community outreach, impressive professional network and fresh point of view are great assets to our team and will help UPAF identify new fundraising opportunities to ensure we sustain a vibrant arts scene in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Hojnacki spent 20 years in the retail industry, most recently at Bon-Ton. In addition to overseeing public relations and special events for the retailer, she also served as president of its foundation. Bon-Ton, which had headquarters in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania, filed for bankruptcy in February and was liquidated this summer.

UPAF is an umbrella nonprofit that solicits donations on behalf of local performing arts organizations, including the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Ballet. In 2018, UPAF raised more than $12 million to support southeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts groups.

“I’m thrilled to join UPAF and support our vibrant arts community,” Hojnacki said. “I look forward to partnering with the many generous donors and businesses who support UPAF’s mission.”