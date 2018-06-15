Easterseals names former Johnson Financial Group exec as president and CEO

Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin has named former Johnson Financial Group executive Peter Engel as its president and chief executive officer.

Engel retired as executive vice president of business development at Johnson Financial Group in September 2017. He was also formerly executive vice president of consumer banking and the president of Johnson Bank.

Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin, a West Allis-based organization that provides disability services for individuals across the region, launched its search for a new leader in March, when Bob Glowacki resigned from the organization after 15 years at its helm.

The board announced Engel as its new president and CEO on Thursday.

“Peter is the ideal individual to lead Easterseals in a positive direction,” said Roger Schaus, board chair. “He brings vast experience in management team building, accountability, and a desire to improve the lives of the individuals served by Easterseals. The board of directors has full confidence in his abilities, unanimously approving his appointment.”

Prior to retirement, Engel worked in the financial services industry in Wisconsin for more than 30 years. He also founded his own management consulting business, theXcalibur, LLC.

Engel has served on various nonprofit boards, including Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Layton Boulevard West Neighbors and the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. He currently sits on the board of directors for the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin Foundation and is honorary co-chair for Kathy’s House Capital Campaign.

“I am excited to join the team at Easterseals working with the great board of directors, employees, clients, and community partners to continue to further the Easterseals’ mission to change the way the world views and defines disabilities,” Engel said.