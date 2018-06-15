Easterseals names former Johnson Financial Group exec as president and CEO

Peter Engel to lead organization

by

June 15, 2018, 10:27 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/easterseals-names-former-johnson-financial-group-exec-as-president-and-ceo/

Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin has named former Johnson Financial Group executive Peter Engel as its president and chief executive officer.

Peter Engel

Engel retired as executive vice president of business development at Johnson Financial Group in September 2017. He was also formerly executive vice president of consumer banking and the president of Johnson Bank.

Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin, a West Allis-based organization that provides disability services for individuals across the region, launched its search for a new leader in March, when Bob Glowacki resigned from the organization after 15 years at its helm.

The board announced Engel as its new president and CEO on Thursday.

“Peter is the ideal individual to lead Easterseals in a positive direction,” said Roger Schaus, board chair. “He brings vast experience in management team building, accountability, and a desire to improve the lives of the individuals served by Easterseals. The board of directors has full confidence in his abilities, unanimously approving his appointment.”

Prior to retirement, Engel worked in the financial services industry in Wisconsin for more than 30 years. He also founded his own management consulting business, theXcalibur, LLC.

Engel has served on various nonprofit boards, including Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Layton Boulevard West Neighbors and the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. He currently sits on the board of directors for the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin Foundation and is honorary co-chair for Kathy’s House Capital Campaign.

“I am excited to join the team at Easterseals working with the great board of directors, employees, clients, and community partners to continue to further the Easterseals’ mission to change the way the world views and defines disabilities,” Engel said.

Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin has named former Johnson Financial Group executive Peter Engel as its president and chief executive officer.

Peter Engel

Engel retired as executive vice president of business development at Johnson Financial Group in September 2017. He was also formerly executive vice president of consumer banking and the president of Johnson Bank.

Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin, a West Allis-based organization that provides disability services for individuals across the region, launched its search for a new leader in March, when Bob Glowacki resigned from the organization after 15 years at its helm.

The board announced Engel as its new president and CEO on Thursday.

“Peter is the ideal individual to lead Easterseals in a positive direction,” said Roger Schaus, board chair. “He brings vast experience in management team building, accountability, and a desire to improve the lives of the individuals served by Easterseals. The board of directors has full confidence in his abilities, unanimously approving his appointment.”

Prior to retirement, Engel worked in the financial services industry in Wisconsin for more than 30 years. He also founded his own management consulting business, theXcalibur, LLC.

Engel has served on various nonprofit boards, including Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Layton Boulevard West Neighbors and the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. He currently sits on the board of directors for the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin Foundation and is honorary co-chair for Kathy’s House Capital Campaign.

“I am excited to join the team at Easterseals working with the great board of directors, employees, clients, and community partners to continue to further the Easterseals’ mission to change the way the world views and defines disabilities,” Engel said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am