Donation roundup

A list of recent contributions to area groups

by

September 21, 2018, 10:30 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/donation-roundup-35/

  • The 25th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Milwaukee County raised a projected $965,000. More than 3,200 attended the event on Sept. 16 at Henry Maier Festival Park. The walk has raised more than $9 million over the last 25 years to support local individuals living with Alzheimer’s and research.
  • The Zoological Society of Milwaukee has received a $120,000 donation from power management company Eaton Corp. and a $100,000 donation from Thrivent Mutual Funds to support the zoo’s Window to the Wild Capital Campaign. The Zoological Society is raising $25 million to fund a new area within the Milwaukee County Zoo called Adventure Africa. The campaign has raised more than $17.4 million to date.
  • Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is donating $100,000 to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin as part of the casino’s Heart of Canal Street’ campaign. The funding will help grant 25 wishes for children with critical illnesses.
  • Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program awarded a total of $70,000 in grants to several area organizations, including Somers Fire & Rescue Association in Kenosha, Ezekiel Community Development Corporation in Milwaukee, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, the Urban Ecology Center, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization Inc. in Racine, as well as the Altoona Area Foundation, Eau Claire Children’s Theatre and Wisconsin Manufacturing Works in Menomonie.
  • The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce received a $10,000 grant funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and administered by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce.
  • First Federal Bank of Wisconsin awarded five scholarships of $1,000 to incoming freshmen students of Carroll University in Waukesha.
