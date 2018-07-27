Donation roundup

- Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin received a $1.5 million gift from Hal Leonard Corp. chief executive officer Keith Mardak and his wife Mary Vandenberg to endow a chair in pediatric neurosurgery. The inaugural Mardak and Vandenberg Family Chair for Pediatric Neurosurgery recipient is Sean Lew, medical director of neurosurgery, program director of neurosurgery epilepsy at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and section chief of pediatric neurosurgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
- Feeding Wisconsin received a $700,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare that will support new refrigerators at more than 50 Wisconsin food pantries across the state, training programs on how to safely handle and effectively market fresh produce, and pilot programs to expand Wisconsin’s emergency food system to source and distribute fresh produce.
- We Energies Foundation issued a $50,000 challenge grant to Light the Hoan. Business and community leaders formed Light the Hoan earlier this year as a committee of the Daniel Hoan Foundation, launching a public crowdsourcing campaign to raise more than $1.5 million to install LED lights on the Hoan Bridge.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee received $25,000 from the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation to support the clubs’ Triple Play wellness program. Triple Play seeks to promote wellness in children from underserved communities who may be at greater risk for health-related issues later in life.
