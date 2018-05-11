Donation roundup

- Wells Fargo has awarded Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity a $22,000 grant to help improve the Midtown area through neighborhood revitalization projects. Habitat for Humanity is using the grant to support Rock the Block, day-long events in which residents, staff and volunteers complete exterior repairs, landscaping, and cleanups on the homes of an entire block.
- Two projects led by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee faculty have been awarded a combined $110,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts’ Creativity Connects grants program. UWM faculty member Anne Basting’s $80,000 NEA grant will support the Student Artist in Residence: Innovation in Aging Services program that she founded in 2015, hosted in partnership with Creative Trust MKE. Mo Zell’s $30,000 NEA grant supports a pool of artists, designers and architects selected to create commissioned art around the common theme Play With The Rules.
- Landmark Credit Union has raised more than $47,000 for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin through the Children’s Miracle Network Links campaign, in which associates sold paper links and hearts at each of Landmark’s branch locations.
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele gave $50,000 to the Latino Veterans’ Legacy of Valor Foundation as it works to build a permanent tribute to Latino veterans at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.
- The Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors presented $12,500 to Housing Resources Inc. to support their work in preparing Milwaukee residents for successful homeownership, and to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act.
