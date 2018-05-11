Donation roundup

A list of recent contributions to area groups

by

May 11, 2018, 11:29 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/donation-roundup-33/

  • Wells Fargo has awarded Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity a $22,000 grant to help improve the Midtown area through neighborhood revitalization projects. Habitat for Humanity is using the grant to support Rock the Block, day-long events in which residents, staff and volunteers complete exterior repairs, landscaping, and cleanups on the homes of an entire block.
  • Two projects led by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee faculty have been awarded a combined $110,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts’ Creativity Connects grants program. UWM faculty member Anne Basting’s $80,000 NEA grant will support the Student Artist in Residence: Innovation in Aging Services program that she founded in 2015, hosted in partnership with Creative Trust MKE. Mo Zell’s $30,000 NEA grant supports a pool of artists, designers and architects selected to create commissioned art around the common theme Play With The Rules.
  • Landmark Credit Union has raised more than $47,000 for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin through the Children’s Miracle Network Links campaign, in which associates sold paper links and hearts at each of Landmark’s branch locations.
  • Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele gave $50,000 to the Latino Veterans’ Legacy of Valor Foundation as it works to build a permanent tribute to Latino veterans at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.
  • The Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors presented $12,500 to Housing Resources Inc. to support their work in preparing Milwaukee residents for successful homeownership, and to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act.
‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

