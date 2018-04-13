Donation roundup

A list of recent contributions to area groups

by

April 13, 2018, 11:24 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/donation-roundup-32/

  • Milwaukee-based Professional Dimensions, a network of more than 350 women leaders, has donated $50,000 to fund Pathfinders’ New Paths program, which supports youth who have been victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking.
  • The Milwaukee Bucks’ Trees for Threes campaign, held in partnership with American Transmission Co., will donate the funds to plant 343 trees at 83 Wisconsin schools. The number of trees reflects the 343 3-pointers made by the Bucks at home games this season.
  • The Tavern League of Wisconsin recently donated $51,000 to VetsRoll, an organization that takes up to 400 veterans and “Rosie-the-Riveters” – factory workers who maintained U.S. manufacturing during World War II – on a four-day round-trip to Washington, D.C., in May.
  • Milwaukee Urban League this week celebrated the opening of its newly renovated computer lab, which was supported by Northwestern Mutual. The company provided computer equipment, technology, furniture, volunteers and funding for supplies to support the renovation.
  • First Choice Ingredients donated nearly $8,000 to the Menomonee Falls Fire Department for the purchase of three camera laryngoscopes used in emergency response vehicles.
  • Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha was awarded a $100,000 grant from Milwaukee-based Faith In Our Future Trust for the school’s new Our Lady of Memorial Chapel.
  • The PNC Foundation has pledged to match requests submitted by pre-K teachers on DonorChoose.org through May 31. Teachers at Next Door Foundation Milwaukee this week also received a surprise donation from PNC Foundation, which included gift cards valued at $7,900 and iPads for their classrooms.
  • Milwaukee Ballet is hosting a book drive during the world premiere of Michael Pink’s Beauty and the Beast, asking patrons to bring children’s books to donate to Next Door Foundation in Milwaukee. Beauty and the Beast runs through April 15 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.
  • Care-a-lotta, the charitable arm of The Bartolotta Restaurants, has selected Running Rebels as its partner for its upcoming gala in 2019, which will raise funds for the Milwaukee nonprofit. Care-a-lotta will fully fund the gala, allowing Running Rebels to raise money for the organization.
  • Milwaukee-based Professional Dimensions, a network of more than 350 women leaders, has donated $50,000 to fund Pathfinders’ New Paths program, which supports youth who have been victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking.
  • The Milwaukee Bucks' Trees for Threes campaign, held in partnership with American Transmission Co., will donate the funds to plant 343 trees at 83 Wisconsin schools. The number of trees reflects the 343 3-pointers made by the Bucks at home games this season.
  • The Tavern League of Wisconsin recently donated $51,000 to VetsRoll, an organization that takes up to 400 veterans and “Rosie-the-Riveters” – factory workers who maintained U.S. manufacturing during World War II – on a four-day round-trip to Washington, D.C., in May.
  • Milwaukee Urban League this week celebrated the opening of its newly renovated computer lab, which was supported by Northwestern Mutual. The company provided computer equipment, technology, furniture, volunteers and funding for supplies to support the renovation.
  • First Choice Ingredients donated nearly $8,000 to the Menomonee Falls Fire Department for the purchase of three camera laryngoscopes used in emergency response vehicles.
  • Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha was awarded a $100,000 grant from Milwaukee-based Faith In Our Future Trust for the school's new Our Lady of Memorial Chapel.
  • The PNC Foundation has pledged to match requests submitted by pre-K teachers on DonorChoose.org through May 31. Teachers at Next Door Foundation Milwaukee this week also received a surprise donation from PNC Foundation, which included gift cards valued at $7,900 and iPads for their classrooms.
  • Milwaukee Ballet is hosting a book drive during the world premiere of Michael Pink’s Beauty and the Beast, asking patrons to bring children’s books to donate to Next Door Foundation in Milwaukee. Beauty and the Beast runs through April 15 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.
  • Care-a-lotta, the charitable arm of The Bartolotta Restaurants, has selected Running Rebels as its partner for its upcoming gala in 2019, which will raise funds for the Milwaukee nonprofit. Care-a-lotta will fully fund the gala, allowing Running Rebels to raise money for the organization.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am