Donation roundup

- Milwaukee-based Professional Dimensions, a network of more than 350 women leaders, has donated $50,000 to fund Pathfinders’ New Paths program, which supports youth who have been victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking.
- The Milwaukee Bucks’ Trees for Threes campaign, held in partnership with American Transmission Co., will donate the funds to plant 343 trees at 83 Wisconsin schools. The number of trees reflects the 343 3-pointers made by the Bucks at home games this season.
- The Tavern League of Wisconsin recently donated $51,000 to VetsRoll, an organization that takes up to 400 veterans and “Rosie-the-Riveters” – factory workers who maintained U.S. manufacturing during World War II – on a four-day round-trip to Washington, D.C., in May.
- Milwaukee Urban League this week celebrated the opening of its newly renovated computer lab, which was supported by Northwestern Mutual. The company provided computer equipment, technology, furniture, volunteers and funding for supplies to support the renovation.
- First Choice Ingredients donated nearly $8,000 to the Menomonee Falls Fire Department for the purchase of three camera laryngoscopes used in emergency response vehicles.
- Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha was awarded a $100,000 grant from Milwaukee-based Faith In Our Future Trust for the school’s new Our Lady of Memorial Chapel.
- The PNC Foundation has pledged to match requests submitted by pre-K teachers on DonorChoose.org through May 31. Teachers at Next Door Foundation Milwaukee this week also received a surprise donation from PNC Foundation, which included gift cards valued at $7,900 and iPads for their classrooms.
- Milwaukee Ballet is hosting a book drive during the world premiere of Michael Pink’s Beauty and the Beast, asking patrons to bring children’s books to donate to Next Door Foundation in Milwaukee. Beauty and the Beast runs through April 15 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.
- Care-a-lotta, the charitable arm of The Bartolotta Restaurants, has selected Running Rebels as its partner for its upcoming gala in 2019, which will raise funds for the Milwaukee nonprofit. Care-a-lotta will fully fund the gala, allowing Running Rebels to raise money for the organization.
