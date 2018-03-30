Donation roundup

- The MKE Plays initiative has received $10,000 from Dennis Klein of C.D. Smith Construction, Inc. in support of neighborhood park reconstruction projects throughout Milwaukee.
- Portillo’s recently donated $5,000 to the Elmbrook Education Foundation, which provides scholarships and grants to students, faculty and projects within the Elmbrook School District.
- Goya Foods recently donated 47,500 pounds of food to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin as part of the Goya Gives ‘Can Do’ campaign.
- West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. has pledged to donate $50 to the MACC Fund every time a Milwaukee Brewers player hits a double this season, and $100 to the Brewers Community Foundation every time a player hits a home run at Miller Park. Last season, the company donated $12,000 to the Milwaukee Brewers Community Foundation and $15,000 to the MACC Fund.
- Camp Hometown Heroes in Grafton recently raised more than $125,000 at the 8th annual Grand Slam Charity Jam to benefit the free, week-long summer camp for children who have lost a loved one who served in the U.S. Military.
