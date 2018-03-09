Donation roundup

- Local police officers and firefighters recently competed in the “Battle of the Badges” hockey game at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, raising nearly $20,000 to benefit the Summer Camp of Burned Injured Youth and Professional Firefighters of WI Charitable Foundation.
- Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks are partnering with Hunger Task Force this month for the third annual Block Out Hunger campaign. From March 1-31, they are encouraging the community to donate three healthy nonperishable food items, such as peanut butter, low sodium canned vegetables or low sugar breakfast cereal, at their local Cousins Subs to support the task force and food pantries throughout Wisconsin. Cousins is also donating $50 to the task force for every blocked shot the Bucks have throughout the season.
- The foundation of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. is giving nearly $300,000 in grants to support nonprofits nationwide through its 2018 Community Service Awards program. Twelve financial professionals have each been awarded a $15,000 grant to benefit a local nonprofit that he or she supports. An additional winner in each of the four regions of the country has been recognized as “most exceptional,” receiving $25,000 for their organization. Winning organizations include: Dr. Ted Chamberlain Interfaith Initiative at Eastern University, Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation; Jack’s Basket; UCLA Foundation; Behind the Smile; Servants at Work; Dress for Success – Rochester; Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region; Near West Little League; Junior Achievement; World Pediatric Project; and Social Advocates for Youth.
