Donation roundup

A list of recent contributions to area groups

by

February 16, 2018, 12:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/donation-roundup-29/

  • The Florentine Opera Company has been awarded a $30,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the world premiere live recording and production of American composer Carlisle Floyd’s Prince of Players.
  • Journey House will receive a field refurbishment grant for its Felix Mantilla Little League field renovations at Baran Park. It’s one of five fields across the country to receive a total of $250,000 in upgrades thanks to grants from the Scotts Company LLC and Major League Baseball.
  • Dick Blau, professor emeritus of film and co-founder of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s film department, has donated 200 photographs to the Milwaukee County Historical Society. The collection of photos of historic buildings, named the 730 Project, were all taken within sight of his home at the intersection of North Plankinton Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue.
  • Fairchild Equipment collected 4,300 pounds of clothing and household goods during its second donation drive, held from Jan. 22 to Feb. 2 in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin.
  • The Florentine Opera Company has been awarded a $30,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the world premiere live recording and production of American composer Carlisle Floyd’s Prince of Players.
  • Journey House will receive a field refurbishment grant for its Felix Mantilla Little League field renovations at Baran Park. It's one of five fields across the country to receive a total of $250,000 in upgrades thanks to grants from the Scotts Company LLC and Major League Baseball.
  • Dick Blau, professor emeritus of film and co-founder of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s film department, has donated 200 photographs to the Milwaukee County Historical Society. The collection of photos of historic buildings, named the 730 Project, were all taken within sight of his home at the intersection of North Plankinton Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue.
  • Fairchild Equipment collected 4,300 pounds of clothing and household goods during its second donation drive, held from Jan. 22 to Feb. 2 in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm