Donation roundup

- The Florentine Opera Company has been awarded a $30,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the world premiere live recording and production of American composer Carlisle Floyd’s Prince of Players.
- Journey House will receive a field refurbishment grant for its Felix Mantilla Little League field renovations at Baran Park. It’s one of five fields across the country to receive a total of $250,000 in upgrades thanks to grants from the Scotts Company LLC and Major League Baseball.
- Dick Blau, professor emeritus of film and co-founder of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s film department, has donated 200 photographs to the Milwaukee County Historical Society. The collection of photos of historic buildings, named the 730 Project, were all taken within sight of his home at the intersection of North Plankinton Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue.
- Fairchild Equipment collected 4,300 pounds of clothing and household goods during its second donation drive, held from Jan. 22 to Feb. 2 in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin.
