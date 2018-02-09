Donation roundup

A list of recent contributions to area groups

by

February 09, 2018, 11:51 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/donation-roundup-28/

  • United Way of Washington County’s 2017 campaign brought in a record $1,550,326 to support local health and human service programs. The total topped the organization’s previous record, set in 2016, by 7 percent.
  • Area Walmart and Sam’s Club associates helped raise $453,350 for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin through the stores’ annual fundraising campaign, the companies announced this week.
  • The Midwest Jewelers Association recently presented a $40,000 check from Jewelers for Children, a nonprofit organization founded by the jewelry industry, to Kids Matter CASA, an organization of volunteers that advocates for abused and neglected children in Milwaukee County Children’s Court.
  • Pittsburgh-based PPG, which has an industrial coatings facility in Oak Creek, recently announced that its foundation has invested more than $113,000 in 10 Milwaukee-area organizations to support educational and skill development programs. The organizations include: All Hands Boatworks, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, Bradley Technology High, Discovery World, Milwaukee Area Technical College Foundation, Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Oak Creek High School, Racine Unified School District, Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership and Zoological Society of Milwaukee.
  • Historic Milwaukee, Inc. has received a $20,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to host the 8th annual Doors Open, a two-day celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture and history held in the fall.
  • Shake Shack in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, is donating 25 percent of its total orders on Feb. 13 to St. Joan Antida High School through the restaurant chain’s “Donation Days” program.
  • The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Herzing University-Brookfield announced they are launching a new scholarship for LGBT individuals working in the health care industry. The scholarships will provide half-off tuition, up to $15,000, at Herzing University’s Brookfield campus for LGBT employees of Aurora Health Care, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.
