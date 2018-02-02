Donation roundup

- Three area veterans organizations have received $25,000 grants from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Latino Veterans Legacy of Valor Foundation, Inc. in Milwaukee will use the funding to support its programs for Latino veterans and their families, as well as to help establish a permanent tribute to Latino veterans. The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative in West Allis will use the grant to serve homeless and at-risk veterans by providing furniture, household goods, food and clothing. USO Wisconsin, Inc. in Milwaukee will use the funding to continue its expansion across the state.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee’s Pieper-Hillside branch opened a new games room thanks to a $75,000 donation from Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Major League Baseball. The grant allowed the club to update lighting, flooring and paint, and to purchase new furniture, gaming equipment for youth and game tables.
- United Way of Racine County has donated more than 100,000 books to Racine County children through the organization’s Imagination Library program as of February.
- Stan’s Fit For Your Feet is hosting its annual “Share-A-Pair” shoe and sock drive now through Feb. 28. New or gently used shoes and new socks can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at collection bins at Stan’s stores.
- Three area veterans organizations have received $25,000 grants from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Latino Veterans Legacy of Valor Foundation, Inc. in Milwaukee will use the funding to support its programs for Latino veterans and their families, as well as to help establish a permanent tribute to Latino veterans. The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative in West Allis will use the grant to serve homeless and at-risk veterans by providing furniture, household goods, food and clothing. USO Wisconsin, Inc. in Milwaukee will use the funding to continue its expansion across the state.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee’s Pieper-Hillside branch opened a new games room thanks to a $75,000 donation from Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Major League Baseball. The grant allowed the club to update lighting, flooring and paint, and to purchase new furniture, gaming equipment for youth and game tables.
- United Way of Racine County has donated more than 100,000 books to Racine County children through the organization’s Imagination Library program as of February.
- Stan’s Fit For Your Feet is hosting its annual “Share-A-Pair” shoe and sock drive now through Feb. 28. New or gently used shoes and new socks can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at collection bins at Stan’s stores.
Comments