Donation roundup

- Vision Forward Association recently received a $100,000 gift from the estate of Robert A. “Bo” Brandt, a former vice president of Muzak. The gift will benefit individuals diagnosed with macular degeneration on behalf of Brandt and the Robert A. Brandt Macular Degeneration Fund.
- The Southeast Wisconsin International Facility Management Association Chapter donated $2,500 to the Penfield Children’s Center. Funds raised during the Southeast Wisconsin IFMA annual holiday auction will be used to purchase two pieces of equipment that will benefit the children of the center, a Soft-Touch Floor Sitter and Kimbo Neo Mobility Base with Kozi Seating System.
- Good Harvest Market recently announced its largest donation to date to the Food Pantry of Waukesha County. Good Harvest hosts an annual donation event throughout December to collect money towards organic produce and groceries for the food pantry, in which customers are able to donate $20 with a $20 match from Good Harvest. In all, the donation of organic groceries totaled $4,000. The store gave an additional $1,242 in monetary donations collected throughout the month.
- Kohl’s has donated $750,000 to expand the Hunger Task Force MyPlate initiative, a program that was implemented in six Hunger Task Force network food pantries in 2017 and raises awareness of incorporating all five food groups and encourages the public to be conscious of how their food donations affect healthy eating. Hunger Task Force plans to convert an additional 18 pantries to the MyPlate program in 2018. Funding from Kohl’s will be used to purchase more than 375,000 pounds of food, as well as pantry equipment such as refrigerators to keep healthy, perishable foods fresh. The funding will also support community education and awareness of the initiative.
- TCF Bank recently donated boxes full of hundreds of winter accessories to Milwaukee Public Schools students following the company’s annual Mitten Tree Drive, held at 10 bank locations in the metro Milwaukee area.
- America SCORES Milwaukee, the community outreach program of the Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club, has received a $5,000 programmatic grant from the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation.
- First Federal Bank of Wisconsin has awarded five $1,000 scholarships to Carroll University students. Scholarship winners were selected based on their high academic promise and financial need.
- Impact100 Greater Milwaukee, a local chapter of a national women’s nonprofit, announced this week that its record membership of 334 members will allow the organization to award three $100,000 grants and two $17,000 merit grants this year. Of 65 nonprofit applicants, five finalists will be selected, each from the areas of arts and culture; education; environment and revitalization; family; and health and wellness. Winners will be determined by a membership vote at the annual awards celebration on June 6 at the Italian Community Center.
