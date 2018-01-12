Donation roundup

- Flowers for Dreams, an online flower delivery startup, recently announced the recipients of their 2018 Charities of the Month program, which, collectively, will receive 25 percent of all profits netted from this year’s flower sales. They include PEARLS for Teen Girls, AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, Teens Grow Greens, TRUE Skool, Broadscope Disability Services, Kathy’s House, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation, Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee, Troop Café and Guest House of Milwaukee.
- The foundation of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. will grant $150,000 through its national contest to support nonprofit camps that serve cancer patients and their families. The foundation recently hosted a nationwide contest through which the public voted for their favorite of 10 pre-selected childhood cancer summer camps. The three camps that received the most votes will receive a $20,000 grant, while the remaining seven will receive $5,000.
- Allentown-based Maysteel Industries, LLC has donated more than $200,000 over the past four years to support educational programs in manufacturing, as well as local safety net programs. In 2017, the company donated a combined $50,000 to various organizations including the United Way of Washington County, Hartford Union High School, Elevate, and Interfaith. The company has also made several small donations to support local activities that build manufacturing skills and awareness, including the Slinger High School’s Battle Bots Club, West Bend High School’s BotsIQ, and other sponsorships throughout the area.
- Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix visited students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Milwaukee this week to celebrate the opening of a new space dedicated to reading, an initiative of the Ha Ha’s HERO Foundation. The new “HERO Headquarters” reading nook, which includes 600 books, beanbags, carpets and chairs, was sponsored by Quarles & Brady. Clinton-Dix celebrated the official launch of his foundation in October 2017, when he raised more than $130,000 during a kickoff event at Blue Harbor Resort & Conference Center in Sheboygan.
- The TEMPO Milwaukee Foundation has announced it is accepting submissions through March 2 for its continuing education grants. The foundation will award up to $15,000 to one or multiple recipients to cover leadership, training or other programs for established professional women who wish to take their careers to the next level. More information is available on the foundation’s website.
