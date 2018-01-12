Daystar names Nancy Major as new president

Organization helps domestic violence survivors

January 12, 2018, 10:28 AM

Daystar Inc., a Milwaukee nonprofit organization that offers services for women who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, has named Nancy Major as its new president and chief executive officer.

Nancy Major

Major previously served as executive director of Stillwaters Cancer Support Center a Waukesha-based nonprofit that provided counseling and support services to individuals affected by cancer. The organization announced in August that it was closing. Prior to that, Major was president and CEO of Waukesha-based Safe Babies Healthy Families.

Major is the first president and CEO to be appointed by the Daystar board of directors.

“We’re thrilled that Nancy has brought her passion and energy to Daystar,” said Jeff Korpal, chair of Daystar’s board of directors. “As a vital resource for women survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, we’re confident that her leadership will help Daystar meet the growing needs of the community.”

Daystar provides safe housing and individualized counseling for up to two years, with the goal of helping survivors break out of the cycle of abuse.

“I’m honored to serve the critical and life-changing mission of Daystar,” Major said. “It’s a tremendous privilege to join an organization whose mission aligns closely with my personal passion and, once again, to work with such a dedicated and passionate team of staff and board directors.”

