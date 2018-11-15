David Marcus named chairman of Marcus Corporation Foundation

The Marcus Corporation Foundation has appointed David Marcus as its next chairman.

He succeeds Stephen Marcus, who has chaired the foundation since 1996.

David Marcus, managing director and chief executive officer of Marcus Investments, LLC, has served on the foundation board for 12 years.

“Since 1976, The Marcus Corporation Foundation has carried out its mission to give back to the communities where we live and work by supporting nonprofit organizations that are making a difference in people’s lives,” said Stephen Marcus. “The foundation was started by my father, Ben Marcus, and I have had the honor of chairing it for the past 22 years. As we look to the continued impact we can make in our communities in the years ahead, it is appropriate that the third generation of the Marcus family assumes a leadership role.”

David Marcus has led Marcus Investments since it was formed in 2006. Businesses under the Marcus Investments umbrella include real estate business Barengaria, Hospitality Democracy restaurants and Verlo Mattress.

He currently is also chairman of the Froedtert Hospital Foundation and sits on the boards of Goodwill of SE Wisconsin & Chicago, The Marcus Center and City Year.

Over the past decade, the Marcus Corporation Foundation has donated $7.5 million to nonprofit organizations. Stephen Marcus will retain a role on the foundation’s board of directors.