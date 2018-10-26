Dave Steele named executive director of Regional Transit Leadership Council

Dave Steele, the former president and chief executive officer of Partners Advancing Values in Education, has been named the new executive director of the Regional Transit Leadership Council.

Steele succeeds Kerry Thomas, who has led the RTLC since it formed in 2015.

Steele previously worked for the education-focused nonprofit PAVE for 13 years, serving as president and CEO for the last two years. He left his role with PAVE shortly after its merger with Schools That Can over the summer.

“This is an exciting time for our region and we trust that with the foundation built by Kerry combined with Dave’s new leadership, together we can achieve our optimistic vision for the future of transportation,” said John Kissinger, co-chair of the RTLC, and president and CEO of Milwaukee-based GRAEF.

An independent organization operated by MetroGO, the Regional Transit Leadership Council champions regional transit through public-private partnership.

In his new role, Steele’s focus will be fundraising, communications and membership development to advance RTLC’s initiatives.

“We believe Dave will be a great advocate on behalf of our council,” said Paul Decker, chairman of the RTLC. “With a shared vision for our region’s transportation solutions, he has the right skillset to turn our vision into action”.