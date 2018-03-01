Cory Nettles named new chair of United Way board

Four co-chairs selected to run 2018 community campaign

March 01, 2018, 11:30 AM

The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County welcomed Cory Nettles, managing director and partner at Generation Growth Capital, Inc., as the new chairman of its board of directors during the organization’s annual meeting Wednesday evening.

Greg Marcus and Cory Nettles

Nettles succeeds Greg Marcus, president and CEO of the Marcus Corp., as board chairman.

The organization also announced new board members and recruited four co-chairs to run its 2018 community campaign at the annual meeting.

Those co-chairs — Cristy Garcia-Thomas, chief experience officer of Aurora Health Care; David Gay, managing partner at EY; Donald Layden, partner at Quarles & Brady LLP; and Michael Rowe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of American Transmission Co. — will head the organization’s annual fundraising campaign. The 2017 campaign raised nearly $60.36 million.

“We are beyond fortunate to have these incredibly talented individuals step up to lead our 2018 Community Campaign,” said Amy Lindner, president of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “United Way has seen talent come from the public and private sector to drive real change in our community. This year, with these four experienced leaders, I’m looking forward to more great things.”

Other new board leaders include:

  • Linda Benfield, managing partner at the Milwaukee office at Foley & Lardner LLP, was named vice chair/chair elect.
  • Scott Wrobbel, managing partner at Deloitte, was named treasurer.
  • Gregory Oberland, president at Northwestern Mutual, was named secretary.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

