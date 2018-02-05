Columbia St. Mary’s Foundation CEO named Ascension Wisconsin’s VP of philanthropy

Lisa Froemming, president and chief executive officer of the Columbia St. Mary’s Foundation, will now lead Ascension Wisconsin’s foundation operations across the state as the system’s vice president of philanthropy.

Froemming has led the CSM Foundation, which is part of Ascension Wisconsin, for 14 years. During her tenure, she’s led the $42 million Beyond Medicine capital campaign to build the new Milwaukee campus and expand community services.

In her new role, Froemming will “align philanthropy with system strategy” across Ascension Wisconsin, while continuing to hold the president and CEO role at the CSM Foundation.

“It is critically important that our local foundation boards continue their invaluable leadership and governance to best identify the needs of each community,” said Bernie Sherry, senior vice president and ministry market executive of Ascension Wisconsin. “We have established this executive position to reinforce the importance of our partnership with donors, local foundation leaders and boards. It elevates the key and expanding role of philanthropic support and our commitment to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all patients, including those who are most vulnerable.”