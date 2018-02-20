Bubba Watson tapped as ambassador for Jockey Being Family

Jockey Being Family Foundation, the charitable initiative of Kenosha-based Jockey International, Inc., has signed professional golfer Bubba Watson as an ambassador to raise awareness for the foundation and the need for post-adoption services.

Watson, a two-time Masters Tournament champion and 10-time winner on the PGA Tour, is also the father of two adopted children, Caleb and Dakota, with his wife Angie.

Jockey Being Family provides resources to post-adoption organizations to help strengthen families once an adoption is finalized.

“I could not be more excited to join the team at Jockey Being Family to help raise awareness for adoption and post-adoption services,” Watson said in a foundation announcement. “I know that I have a platform and responsibility to help others, and this is a cause near and dear to my heart. Together, we can, and will, impact thousands of families.”

Watson and his family will help the foundation raise awareness and funds to support adoptive families, particularly during National Foster Care Month in May and National Adoption Awareness Month in November.

Watson will also make appearances on behalf of Jockey Being Family, including the annual Jockey Being Family Gala and Golf in Lake Geneva, held May 20-21.

“Jockey Being Family is thrilled to partner with Bubba Watson to help strengthen adoptive families across the country,” said Debra Waller, founder of Jockey Being Family. “Together, with Bubba and Angie’s support, we can have an even greater impact in helping families better understand and have access to post-adoption resources.”

The foundation said it has helped more than 325,000 families, contributed more than $6.5 million to adoption organizations and awarded more than 5,250 scholarships since 2005. Previously, the foundation signed Jordy Nelson, wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, as an ambassador.