Bubba Watson tapped as ambassador for Jockey Being Family

Will raise awareness for post-adoption services

by

February 20, 2018, 12:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/bubba-watson-tapped-as-ambassador-for-jockey-being-family/

Jockey Being Family Foundation, the charitable initiative of Kenosha-based Jockey International, Inc., has signed professional golfer Bubba Watson as an ambassador to raise awareness for the foundation and the need for post-adoption services.

Bubba Watson is Jockey Being Family’s new ambassador.

Watson, a two-time Masters Tournament champion and 10-time winner on the PGA Tour, is also the father of two adopted children, Caleb and Dakota, with his wife Angie.

Jockey Being Family provides resources to post-adoption organizations to help strengthen families once an adoption is finalized.

“I could not be more excited to join the team at Jockey Being Family to help raise awareness for adoption and post-adoption services,” Watson said in a foundation announcement. “I know that I have a platform and responsibility to help others, and this is a cause near and dear to my heart. Together, we can, and will, impact thousands of families.”

Watson and his family will help the foundation raise awareness and funds to support adoptive families, particularly during National Foster Care Month in May and National Adoption Awareness Month in November.

Watson will also make appearances on behalf of Jockey Being Family, including the annual Jockey Being Family Gala and Golf in Lake Geneva, held May 20-21.

“Jockey Being Family is thrilled to partner with Bubba Watson to help strengthen adoptive families across the country,” said Debra Waller, founder of Jockey Being Family. “Together, with Bubba and Angie’s support, we can have an even greater impact in helping families better understand and have access to post-adoption resources.”

The foundation said it has helped more than 325,000 families, contributed more than $6.5 million to adoption organizations and awarded more than 5,250 scholarships since 2005. Previously, the foundation signed Jordy Nelson, wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, as an ambassador.

Jockey Being Family Foundation, the charitable initiative of Kenosha-based Jockey International, Inc., has signed professional golfer Bubba Watson as an ambassador to raise awareness for the foundation and the need for post-adoption services.

Bubba Watson is Jockey Being Family’s new ambassador.

Watson, a two-time Masters Tournament champion and 10-time winner on the PGA Tour, is also the father of two adopted children, Caleb and Dakota, with his wife Angie.

Jockey Being Family provides resources to post-adoption organizations to help strengthen families once an adoption is finalized.

“I could not be more excited to join the team at Jockey Being Family to help raise awareness for adoption and post-adoption services,” Watson said in a foundation announcement. “I know that I have a platform and responsibility to help others, and this is a cause near and dear to my heart. Together, we can, and will, impact thousands of families.”

Watson and his family will help the foundation raise awareness and funds to support adoptive families, particularly during National Foster Care Month in May and National Adoption Awareness Month in November.

Watson will also make appearances on behalf of Jockey Being Family, including the annual Jockey Being Family Gala and Golf in Lake Geneva, held May 20-21.

“Jockey Being Family is thrilled to partner with Bubba Watson to help strengthen adoptive families across the country,” said Debra Waller, founder of Jockey Being Family. “Together, with Bubba and Angie’s support, we can have an even greater impact in helping families better understand and have access to post-adoption resources.”

The foundation said it has helped more than 325,000 families, contributed more than $6.5 million to adoption organizations and awarded more than 5,250 scholarships since 2005. Previously, the foundation signed Jordy Nelson, wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, as an ambassador.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm