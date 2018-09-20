Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee chief Vincent Lyles resigns

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee president and chief executive officer Vincent Lyles has resigned after seven years at the organization’s helm.

The Boys & Girls Clubs said Thursday Lyles will stay on through Oct. 31 to help with the transition to new leadership. Susan Ela, a former Aurora Health Care executive and former chair of the organization’s board, is serving as interim president and CEO.

Lyles has been president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs since 2011. Formerly, he was president of M&I Community Development Corp. and a director with Robert W. Baird & Co.

“It’s been a privilege to lead this amazing organization that impacts so many of Milwaukee’s children and families,” Lyles said. “The Clubs are in a great place right now and after nearly seven years, it’s the right time for me to pass the torch to the next leader. This is tough, joyous work, and it is critical to the future of our city.”

Lyles’ seven-year tenure makes him one of the longest-running presidents in the Milwaukee clubs’ history. Board chair Scott Wrobbel, a managing partner at Deloitte, credited Lyles with growing the organization to 44 locations, transforming the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club in Sherman Park to better serve the community and increasing fundraising capacity with new initiatives such as the Celebrating G.I.R.L.S event and ‘The Club for Every Kid’ campaign.

“We thank Vincent for his many years of leadership and dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, our community, and most of all, our kids,” Wrobbel said. “We will greatly miss him. The board and I are working with BGCGM leadership to ensure a smooth transition for our members, their families, our staff, our community partners and all of our important stakeholders.”

Lyles plans to take a break and spend more time with his family before deciding his next role, according to the organization’s announcement. He will be recognized during the annual Celebrating G.I.R.L.S. event on Nov. 5 at the Italian Community Center.

Board vice chair Bob Mikulay, a former marketing executive with Miller Brewing Company, is spearheading the search for Lyles’ successor.