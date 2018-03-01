Bob Glowacki resigns as CEO of Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin

Led the organization for 15 years

by

March 01, 2018, 2:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/bob-glowacki-resigns-as-ceo-of-easterseals-southeast-wisconsin/

Bob Glowacki has resigned as chief executive officer of Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin after leading the organization for 15 years.

Bob Glowacki

Glowacki

Glowacki announced on his social media accounts today that his last day was Wednesday.

Roger Schaus, Jr., chair of the Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin board of directors, said the resignation was “sudden, but not surprising.” A search for a new CEO will begin soon, he said.

“Hopefully we can land a candidate that will be able to jump in and go to work,” Schaus said. “It’s a tough process and we don’t take it lightly. Bob did a great job for us and we’re going to get serious about finding his replacement.”

“We’re proud of the accomplishments we had with him and wish him the best for the future,” Schaus added.

During his tenure, Glowacki led the organization through the completion of three mergers. Easterseals joined with Kind Care Inc. in 2005 and Waukesha Training Center in 2010. In 2016, the organization merged with Waukesha-based Safe Babies Healthy Families.

In 2015, then Easter Seals Southeast Wisconsin CEO Bob Glowacki was named the winner of the BizTimes Media Nonprofit Executive of the Year award at the annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program.

Glowacki also oversaw the growth of several programs, including Applied Behavior Analysis Autism Therapy and the Project SEARCH vocational training program for young adults with disabilities. In recent years, the organization has expanded its workforce training program for individuals interested in food service and hospitality.

In 2015, Glowacki was named the winner of the BizTimes Media Nonprofit Executive of the Year award at the annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program.

Glowacki declined to provider further comment about his departure from the organization.

Norman Brooks, the organization’s vice president of financial services, is serving as interim chief executive officer.

Bob Glowacki has resigned as chief executive officer of Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin after leading the organization for 15 years.

Bob Glowacki

Glowacki

Glowacki announced on his social media accounts today that his last day was Wednesday.

Roger Schaus, Jr., chair of the Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin board of directors, said the resignation was “sudden, but not surprising.” A search for a new CEO will begin soon, he said.

“Hopefully we can land a candidate that will be able to jump in and go to work,” Schaus said. “It’s a tough process and we don’t take it lightly. Bob did a great job for us and we’re going to get serious about finding his replacement.”

“We’re proud of the accomplishments we had with him and wish him the best for the future,” Schaus added.

During his tenure, Glowacki led the organization through the completion of three mergers. Easterseals joined with Kind Care Inc. in 2005 and Waukesha Training Center in 2010. In 2016, the organization merged with Waukesha-based Safe Babies Healthy Families.

In 2015, then Easter Seals Southeast Wisconsin CEO Bob Glowacki was named the winner of the BizTimes Media Nonprofit Executive of the Year award at the annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program.

Glowacki also oversaw the growth of several programs, including Applied Behavior Analysis Autism Therapy and the Project SEARCH vocational training program for young adults with disabilities. In recent years, the organization has expanded its workforce training program for individuals interested in food service and hospitality.

In 2015, Glowacki was named the winner of the BizTimes Media Nonprofit Executive of the Year award at the annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program.

Glowacki declined to provider further comment about his departure from the organization.

Norman Brooks, the organization’s vice president of financial services, is serving as interim chief executive officer.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

FREE Sales Analysis & Forecasting Seminar
Home2Suites

03/14/20188:00 am-5:00 pm