Bob Glowacki resigns as CEO of Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin

Bob Glowacki has resigned as chief executive officer of Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin after leading the organization for 15 years.

Glowacki announced on his social media accounts today that his last day was Wednesday.

Roger Schaus, Jr., chair of the Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin board of directors, said the resignation was “sudden, but not surprising.” A search for a new CEO will begin soon, he said.

“Hopefully we can land a candidate that will be able to jump in and go to work,” Schaus said. “It’s a tough process and we don’t take it lightly. Bob did a great job for us and we’re going to get serious about finding his replacement.”

“We’re proud of the accomplishments we had with him and wish him the best for the future,” Schaus added.

During his tenure, Glowacki led the organization through the completion of three mergers. Easterseals joined with Kind Care Inc. in 2005 and Waukesha Training Center in 2010. In 2016, the organization merged with Waukesha-based Safe Babies Healthy Families.

Glowacki also oversaw the growth of several programs, including Applied Behavior Analysis Autism Therapy and the Project SEARCH vocational training program for young adults with disabilities. In recent years, the organization has expanded its workforce training program for individuals interested in food service and hospitality.

In 2015, Glowacki was named the winner of the BizTimes Media Nonprofit Executive of the Year award at the annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program.

Glowacki declined to provider further comment about his departure from the organization.

Norman Brooks, the organization’s vice president of financial services, is serving as interim chief executive officer.