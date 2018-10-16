Worker killed in industrial accident at AAM Casting in Wauwatosa

Victim pulled into a moving fan

by

October 16, 2018, 1:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/worker-killed-in-industrial-accident-at-aam-casting-in-wauwatosa/

A 61-year-old man was killed Friday after being pulled into a moving fan while working at the AAM Casting manufacturing plant in Wauwatosa.

William J. Walker was working on an HVAC air make-up system on the roof of the building at 6432 W. State St. when he died, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office.

Walker was reportedly found in a small steel shack that controlled the ventilation for the building when his co-worker heard commotion around 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Walker was reportedly working on the roof in a air handling unit. According to the medical examiner’s report, each air unit consisted of a set of stairs leading into a separate room.

“There was also a slanted portion near the stairs with a grate and fins. This portion allowed fresh air to enter the unit. Chips of rust were observed on the ground under the unit and appeared to have fallen recently,” according to the report.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department responded and Walker was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. OSHA also reported to the scene.

A spokeswoman from AAM said Walker was an outside contractor working at the Wauwatosa facility.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the individual,” the spokeswoman said. “Safety is AAM’s number one priority. AAM is cooperating fully with the authorities investigating this accident.”

A 61-year-old man was killed Friday after being pulled into a moving fan while working at the AAM Casting manufacturing plant in Wauwatosa.

William J. Walker was working on an HVAC air make-up system on the roof of the building at 6432 W. State St. when he died, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office.

Walker was reportedly found in a small steel shack that controlled the ventilation for the building when his co-worker heard commotion around 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Walker was reportedly working on the roof in a air handling unit. According to the medical examiner’s report, each air unit consisted of a set of stairs leading into a separate room.

“There was also a slanted portion near the stairs with a grate and fins. This portion allowed fresh air to enter the unit. Chips of rust were observed on the ground under the unit and appeared to have fallen recently,” according to the report.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department responded and Walker was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. OSHA also reported to the scene.

A spokeswoman from AAM said Walker was an outside contractor working at the Wauwatosa facility.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the individual,” the spokeswoman said. “Safety is AAM’s number one priority. AAM is cooperating fully with the authorities investigating this accident.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

The 2018 Wellness Fair
Waukesha County Expo Center

10/27/201811:00 am-4:30 pm