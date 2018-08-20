WMC seeking nominations for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce is seeking nominations for its third annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.

The contest is open to any product made in Wisconsin. The company does not have to be based in the state and firms can nominate their own products. Nominations are accepted at www.madeinwis.com.

“The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is an exciting contest that brings well-deserved recognition to the products we make right here,” said Jim Popp, chief executive officer of Racine-based Johnson Financial Group, which is also presenting the contest.

Previous winners include joint light tactical vehicles made by Oshkosh Corp. and Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee Eight engine.

The contest is following the same format as last year, when 150 products were nominated and nearly 200,000 votes were cast. Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 31. A popular vote held Sept. 10 to Sept. 16 determines the field of 16 products.

Weekly voting will take place during the weeks of Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 with the winner announced Oct. 9 at WMC Foundation’s State of Wisconsin Business & Industry Luncheon at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison.