Watertown manufacturer closing, laying off 85 workers

Western Industries Inc. will begin layoffs July 16

May 21, 2018, 1:08 PM

Western Industries Inc., a plastic parts manufacturer in Watertown, will close its production operations, resulting in 85 job losses.

The company notified the state of their intent to close their production facility at 1141 S. 10th St., on Friday.

Layoffs will begin between July 16 and July 29 with the company completely closing by Oct. 29.

Western Industries was acquired Dec. 30, 2016 by private equity firm Speyside Equity Fund I LP, a subsidiary of New York-based Speyside Equity from Graham Partners for an undisclosed amount, according to a press release.

The acquisition included Western’s Plastic Products Group located in Winfield, KS, and Western’s Engineered Products Group located in Watertown.

