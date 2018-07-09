Triple Crown Products planning Mukwonago facility with 100 jobs

Waterford-based Triple Crown Products is planning a new 66,000-square-foot facility in the village of Mukwonago’s new business park along Highway 83.

The company, which provides embroidering and screen printing on apparel for a variety of uses, would bring at least 100 jobs to the village. According to plan commission documents, the company, village officials and Briohn Construction have been working together for the past several months to identify a site in the business park.

Plans submitted to the village would require the creation of a new 7.5-acre lot at the northwest corner of Highway 83 and West Boxhorn Drive. The village currently owns the land and has invested a little more than $925,000 in preparing the site.

Mukwonago village administrator John Weidl said the village is talking with Triple Crown about potential incentives, but added those would not take the form of a cash payment.

“If we do work something out, and I expect we will, it’s going to be on the price of the land,” he said.

Weidl said the village is willing to be flexible on the price of land as it develops the business park provided projects are high-quality developments with aggressive timelines.

Triple Crown is seeking to begin construction this fall and begin operations by the middle of next year, he said.

The plans would also accommodate a future 35,200-square-foot expansion in the future.

Triple Crown would operate one shift with 100 employees for nine to 10 hours a day during the first three quarters of the year. In the fourth quarter the company plans to add a second shift with 25 additional employees.

The company currently has 87 employees on its first shift and adds 15 more employees in the fourth quarter.

Company officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on their plans.