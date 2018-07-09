Triple Crown Products planning Mukwonago facility with 100 jobs

Company provides apparel embroidery and screen printing

by

July 09, 2018, 1:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/triple-crown-products-planning-mukwonago-facility-with-100-jobs/

Waterford-based Triple Crown Products is planning a new 66,000-square-foot facility in the village of Mukwonago’s new business park along Highway 83.

The company, which provides embroidering and screen printing on apparel for a variety of uses, would bring at least 100 jobs to the village. According to plan commission documents, the company, village officials and Briohn Construction have been working together for the past several months to identify a site in the business park.

A Briohn rendering of Triple Crown’s proposed new facility in Mukwonago.

Plans submitted to the village would require the creation of a new 7.5-acre lot at the northwest corner of Highway 83 and West Boxhorn Drive. The village currently owns the land and has invested a little more than $925,000 in preparing the site.

Mukwonago village administrator John Weidl said the village is talking with Triple Crown about potential incentives, but added those would not take the form of a cash payment.

“If we do work something out, and I expect we will, it’s going to be on the price of the land,” he said.

Weidl said the village is willing to be flexible on the price of land as it develops the business park provided projects are high-quality developments with aggressive timelines.

Triple Crown is seeking to begin construction this fall and begin operations by the middle of next year, he said.

The plans would also accommodate a future 35,200-square-foot expansion in the future.

Triple Crown would operate one shift with 100 employees for nine to 10 hours a day during the first three quarters of the year. In the fourth quarter the company plans to add a second shift with 25 additional employees.

The company currently has 87 employees on its first shift and adds 15 more employees in the fourth quarter.

Company officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on their plans.

Waterford-based Triple Crown Products is planning a new 66,000-square-foot facility in the village of Mukwonago’s new business park along Highway 83.

The company, which provides embroidering and screen printing on apparel for a variety of uses, would bring at least 100 jobs to the village. According to plan commission documents, the company, village officials and Briohn Construction have been working together for the past several months to identify a site in the business park.

A Briohn rendering of Triple Crown’s proposed new facility in Mukwonago.

Plans submitted to the village would require the creation of a new 7.5-acre lot at the northwest corner of Highway 83 and West Boxhorn Drive. The village currently owns the land and has invested a little more than $925,000 in preparing the site.

Mukwonago village administrator John Weidl said the village is talking with Triple Crown about potential incentives, but added those would not take the form of a cash payment.

“If we do work something out, and I expect we will, it’s going to be on the price of the land,” he said.

Weidl said the village is willing to be flexible on the price of land as it develops the business park provided projects are high-quality developments with aggressive timelines.

Triple Crown is seeking to begin construction this fall and begin operations by the middle of next year, he said.

The plans would also accommodate a future 35,200-square-foot expansion in the future.

Triple Crown would operate one shift with 100 employees for nine to 10 hours a day during the first three quarters of the year. In the fourth quarter the company plans to add a second shift with 25 additional employees.

The company currently has 87 employees on its first shift and adds 15 more employees in the fourth quarter.

Company officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on their plans.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm