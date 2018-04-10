Tom Phillips returning as REV Group COO

Announced retirement in October

by

April 10, 2018, 1:17 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/tom-phillips-returning-as-rev-group-coo/

Milwaukee-based specialty vehicle maker REV Group Inc. announced Tuesday that former chief operating officer Tom Phillips has returned to the role he retired from in October.

Phillips’ return was effective April 1. He will work with the company’s business units to help with the execution of supply chain, quality, cost and new product initiatives. He will also assume many of the duties of now former executive vice president Marcus Berto, who was terminated on March 26.

REV Group said Berto’s termination was “due to personal conduct inconsistent with the company’s policies,” but did not provide any additional details except to say it was not related to REV Group’s operations, financial performance, outlook or financial reporting.

Sullivan

“I am excited to have Tom back on the REV team full time,” said Tim Sullivan, REV Group chief executive officer. “We all look forward to working with Tom to continue on our strong trajectory of growth.”

Phillips announced his retirement from REV Group at the end of October 2017. At the time, he entered into a 12-month consulting agreement to facilitate a smooth transition. He joined REV Group in February 2016 after serving as a consultant starting in July 2015.

He was also a longtime executive at South Milwaukee-based Bucyrus International, where Sullivan was chief executive officer until the company was acquired by Caterpillar.

Phillips retired from Bucyrus as COO in 2006 after 35 years at the company. He’s a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in economics.

