Super Products planning new HQ in Mukwonago

New Berlin-based Super Products LLC is proposing a 171,000-square-foot facility in the village of Mukwonago to serve as its new headquarters.

The new building would house fabrication, powder coating, assembly and office functions for the business, a manufacturer of several different models of vacuum trucks. There would also be room to expand the operation to a total of 250,000 square feet.

Super Products would have approximately 150 employees across three shifts, according to plans submitted by Briohn Building Corp. The company currently has 114 employees on first shift.

The project represents a third manufacturer Briohn is building a facility for in the new Bear Industrial park near Interstate 43 and Highway 83 in Mukwonago. Banker Wire announced plans in February for a 183,000-square-foot facility, relocating from another operation in the village. Waterford-based Triple Crown Products announced plans to move to Mukwonago in July with a 66,000-square-foot building to be built by Briohn.

Super Products was acquired in 2014 by Texas-based Alamo Group Inc. The company currently operates from two facilities totaling around 101,000 square feet in New Berlin, according to securities filings.