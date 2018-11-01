Sunlite Plastics to cut 58 jobs after loss of business

Primary customer drastically cut orders

by

November 01, 2018, 12:40 PM

Sunlite Plastics plans to eliminate 58 jobs at its Germantown headquarters due to “a sudden, drastic and unanticipated reduction in manufacturing orders” from the company’s primary customer.

In a letter to state and local officials, the company said the layoff was due to “an unforeseen business circumstance” and would take place immediately.

A company representative declined to discuss additional details about the drop in orders, citing the property nature of the industry.

A subsidiary of Milwaukee-based Diversatek, Sunlite manufactures high-volume plastic tubing for a range of procedures and equipment. The company’s Germantown headquarters are located at W194 N11340 McCormick Drive.

“Reductions in manufacturing orders are an unfortunate industry obstacle we face as medical device suppliers,”  Brant Stanford, Diversatek chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement, describing the layoffs as a “very difficult decision.”

“While we expect business and volumes to return to normal, we’ve taken every precaution possible to ensure that Sunlite continues to operate in the most efficient manner possible,” he said.

The eliminated positions include 43 production and machine operators, five compound and blending employees, two engineers and three sales staff members.

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

