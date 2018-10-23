Stella & Chewy’s planning $30 million expansion in Oak Creek

Project would add 82 jobs over 3 years

by

October 23, 2018, 1:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/stella-chewys-planning-30-million-expansion-in-oak-creek/

Oak Creek-based pet food maker Stella & Chewy’s is planning to invest $30 million in the expansion of its headquarters, potentially adding 82 employees in Wisconsin.

The former Stella & Chewy’s factory in Milwaukee. The company moved to Oak Creek in 2015 and is now expanding again.

The company is leasing a portion of a new building at 10651 S. Oakview Parkway and will also purchase new machinery and equipment. Dickman Co. announced plans for the 137,000-square-foot building last year. 

“Stella & Chewy’s excellent growth in sales and market share of its high-quality premium pet food products is requiring expanded manufacturing capability,” said Marc Hill, Stella & Chewy’s chief executive officer. “The company is proud to call Wisconsin home and excited to expand in the state.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting the project with up to $500,000 in tax credits over the next three years, according to an announcement from Gov. Scott Walker’s office.

Stella & Chewy’s was the first tenant in the OakView Business Park, located southwest of West Oakwood Road and South Howell Avenue. The company currently occupies a 164,000-square-foot building and its additional leased space is located nearby.

The company was started in a Manhattan apartment in 2003 by Marie Moody after she rescued a sick dog. It grew over time and is now sold in 6,000 pet stores in the U.S. and Canada, with around 200 employees in Wisconsin.

