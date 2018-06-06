State providing $450,000 for J.W. Speaker expansion

June 06, 2018

J.W. Speaker Corp.’s plans for a $46 million expansion of its Germantown headquarters will receive a boost from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

The agency awarded the company $450,000 in state income tax credits. J.W. Speaker, which manufactures and assembles high-performance vehicle headlights, will be able to earn the credits over the next three years by creating 100 new jobs.

The company would also have to maintain those new positions for another two years after the end of the three-year contract.

“Despite the already healthy Wisconsin business environment, we found the state and local funding agencies very welcoming and supportive of our expansion plans,” said Jamie Speaker, co-president of J.W. Speaker.

J.W. Speaker has been working on expansion plans over the last year, purchasing additional property near its headquarters on Freistadt Road and receiving zoning approvals from the village in July.

Germantown officials also approved $2.7 million in tax incremental financing to support the project, which includes the addition of 140,000 square feet of space across several buildings on the company’s campus.

