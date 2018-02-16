Southwire closing Pleasant Prairie facility with 80 employees

Work moving to other distribution centers in U.S. and Canada

February 16, 2018, 12:28 PM

Georgia-based Southwire Co. LLC will close its Pleasant Prairie customer service center and move equipment and inventory to other distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada.

The transition is expected to begin in the summer and should conclude by the end of November.

Southwire plans to relocate the Pleasant Prairie CSC operations, including equipment and inventory, to its existing distribution facilities located in the U.S. and Toronto, Canada.  (PRNewsfoto/Southwire)

Kurt Hennelly, executive vice president of distribution, sourcing and manufacturing strategy for the maker of wire and cable products, said the decision “was not made easily nor taken lightly, and it is in no way an indication of the facility’s performance or a reflection on the people at Pleasant Prairie.”

“As our organization grows in size and complexity, we must continuously reevaluate our operations to ensure that we remain competitive in the marketplace and deliver value to the customers and communities that depend on us,” Hennelly said.

Southwire has approximately 80 employees at the Pleasant Prairie facility. The company said eligible employees would have “the opportunity to bid on open positions at other Southwire locations” or receive severance packages if they did not want to transfer.

“Above all else, we are committed to the well-being of our employees, and we will work to ensure that those affected by this announcement are treated with dignity and respect,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire president and chief executive officer. “Though this may seem like a difficult way to start the new year, I look forward to Southwire’s future.”

The roughly 500,000-square-foot distribution center at 11290 80th Ave. is owned by an affiliate of Centerpoint Properties. It was originally leased to Coleman Cable Inc. in 2008, which consolidated operations in Indianapolis, Gurnee and Waukegan to open it.

Southwire acquired Coleman Cable in 2014.

