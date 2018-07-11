Sensient acquires Canadian plant extraction company

Company says deal is “a major step” in its “seed to shelf” strategy

July 11, 2018, 12:29 PM

Milwaukee-based Sensient Technologies acquired Vancover-based botanical extraction technology firm Mazza Innovation Ltd. for an undisclosed amount, the company announced.

Sensient headquarters

The Sensient Technologies headquarters is in the U.S. Bank Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Sensient said the deal is “a major step” in its “seed to shelf” strategy, adding Mazza Innovation’s plant extraction technology would help meet demand for pure ingredients in food and beverage, nutraceutical and personal care products.

“This acquisition is extremely significant for Sensient and our customers,” said Paul Manning, Sensient chairman, president and chief executive officer. “The combination of our color and flavor expertise and Mazza’s revolutionary technology will allow us to conduct extraction from natural plant sources using environmentally friendly extraction methods – including water only extractions – instead of traditional chemical solvents.”

Sensient is a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The company is headquartered in the U.S. Bank building in downtown Milwaukee and has seven other U.S. operations, including in Juneau, Wisconsin. There are also two dozen international facilities.

“This technology will enable us to work with leading food, cosmetics, and nutraceutical brands to create cost effective, clean label products that deliver on consumer expectations for taste, color, and functionality,” Manning added

