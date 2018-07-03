Sellars Absorbent Materials to move into Midtown former Lowe’s building

To be used as a distribution facility

by

July 03, 2018, 12:57 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/sellars-absorbent-materials-to-move-into-midtown-former-lowes-building/

Milwaukee-based Sellars Absorbent Materials Inc. will lease the former Lowe’s store building in the Midtown Center on Milwaukee’s northwest side, Phoenix Investors, the building’s owner, announced Monday.

The 134,000-square-foot building at 5800 W. Hope Ave. has been vacant since the Lowe’s store closed in 2009. Phoenix bought the property in 2016 for $1.5 million. In April, Phoenix sought approval to allow an indoor wholesale and distribution facility as a permitted use in the building. At the time, Frank Crivello, chairman and founder of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Development, would not say who the potential tenant was but said it would support growing operations.

“While we had a number of options to fill the former Lowe’s, we held out for a high quality tenant suitable for the growth and sustainability of the neighborhood,” Crivello said in a statement Monday. “As a long-term stakeholder, we were delighted to attract a local Milwaukee manufacturing success story to Midtown. Sellars will bring jobs and economic activity to Midtown while contributing to the elimination of blight in the surrounding area.”

Sellars manufacturers shop towels, disposable wipers and sorbents made with recycled fibers. Its products are found in big box retailers along with janitorial, sanitary maintenance, industrial safety and specialty distributors in North America and Europe.

“We are very pleased that we were able to continue to expand within the City of Milwaukee. We are hopeful that we can have the same positive impact on the neighboring community as we have had around the formerly vacant Sam’s Club building on 76th Street,” said Tom Sellars, chairman and chief executive officer of Sellars Absorbent Materials.

Phoenix will be making structural and cosmetic upgrades to the building to support Sellars’ distribution operations along with comprehensive upgrades to the property’s landscaping.

Milwaukee-based Sellars Absorbent Materials Inc. will lease the former Lowe’s store building in the Midtown Center on Milwaukee’s northwest side, Phoenix Investors, the building’s owner, announced Monday.

The 134,000-square-foot building at 5800 W. Hope Ave. has been vacant since the Lowe’s store closed in 2009. Phoenix bought the property in 2016 for $1.5 million. In April, Phoenix sought approval to allow an indoor wholesale and distribution facility as a permitted use in the building. At the time, Frank Crivello, chairman and founder of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Development, would not say who the potential tenant was but said it would support growing operations.

“While we had a number of options to fill the former Lowe’s, we held out for a high quality tenant suitable for the growth and sustainability of the neighborhood,” Crivello said in a statement Monday. “As a long-term stakeholder, we were delighted to attract a local Milwaukee manufacturing success story to Midtown. Sellars will bring jobs and economic activity to Midtown while contributing to the elimination of blight in the surrounding area.”

Sellars manufacturers shop towels, disposable wipers and sorbents made with recycled fibers. Its products are found in big box retailers along with janitorial, sanitary maintenance, industrial safety and specialty distributors in North America and Europe.

“We are very pleased that we were able to continue to expand within the City of Milwaukee. We are hopeful that we can have the same positive impact on the neighboring community as we have had around the formerly vacant Sam’s Club building on 76th Street,” said Tom Sellars, chairman and chief executive officer of Sellars Absorbent Materials.

Phoenix will be making structural and cosmetic upgrades to the building to support Sellars’ distribution operations along with comprehensive upgrades to the property’s landscaping.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm