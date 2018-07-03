Safco Products to close Mayline Sheboygan facilities this fall

Safco Products Co., a Minneapolis-based office furniture and products manufacturer, will close its three Sheboygan facilities this fall, according to a notice filed with state officials.

Work from the facilities is expected to move to northwest Iowa or the Minneapolis area.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved $500,000 in tax credits for Liberty Diversified International, Safco’s parent company, in December. Around the same time, the Sheboygan Press reported that Safco confirmed employees were informed of plans to relocate.

On Monday, Safco filed a notice with state officials indicating it will begin shutting down facilities on Commerce Street, Pennsylvania Avenue and Tower Drive.

The decision will eliminate 127 jobs, including 48 salary and 79 hourly positions. The closures will begin Sept. 4 for office employees with a second wave on Nov. 2. Layoffs for production union employees, represented by the IUE-CWA Local 800, will begin Oct. 5 with a second wave beginning Nov. 2.

Safco acquired Sheboygan-based Mayline Co. LLC in 2016 from Milwaukee-based Baird Capital.