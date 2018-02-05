S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.’s global headquarters in Racine includes the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Administration Building and Research Tower, which opened in 1939 and 1950, respectively.

Over the past 79 years, the complex has attracted tourists, architects and Wright enthusiasts from around the world, according to the company.

The S.C. Johnson Administration Building includes 43 miles of Pyrex glass tubing. The building’s features include the “Great Workroom,” more than half an acre of open workspace, and the circular “bird cage” elevators that run from the basement to the penthouse level and offer a panoramic view of the interior.

S.C. Johnson completed a renovation of the Frank Lloyd Wright buildings in 2015.

The company also announced in 2015 it would begin a $50 million to $80 million renovation to modernize its global headquarters campus in spring 2016. The project was expected to take approximately two years to complete.

S.C. Johnson spokespeople would not comment on the status of the renovation project.