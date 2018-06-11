Rockwell making $1 billion investment in PTC Inc.

Will own 8.4% of IoT software company

by

June 11, 2018, 12:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/rockwell-making-1-billion-investment-in-ptc-inc/

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. will invest $1 billion in Massachusetts-based PTC Inc. as part of a strategic partnership to combine PTC’s Internet of Things and augmented reality offerings with Rockwell’s analytics and industrial automation platforms.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

“The result will be an unmatched integrated information solution that will enable customers to achieve increased productivity, heightened plant efficiency, reduced operational risk and better system interoperability,” a joint press release from the two companies said.

The deal will give Rockwell an 8.4 percent ownership stake in PTC after it acquires nearly 10.6 million newly issued shares at $94.50 per share and PTC completes a share repurchase. The deal is expected to close within 60 days.

Blake Moret, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwell, will also join the PTC board of directors.

The deal also includes a standstill provision that prevents Rockwell from acquiring more than 9 percent of PTC’s stock, proposing any merger with PTC or pushing for certain shareholder votes.

In addition to the equity investment, Rockwell and PTC agreed to a strategic alliance that calls for both companies to have the right to distribute some of the other party’s products on an OEM basis and resell those same products on a standalone basis.

Rockwell is also committing to sell an undisclosed minimum amount of PTC’s products during the term of the strategic alliance, which initially runs through Sept. 30, 2021.

Moret, speaking onstage today with PTC CEO Jim Heppelmann at Rockwell’s TechEd event in San Diego, said customers have asked the two companies to work together in the past.

“It’s a natural alignment for our companies to get together in this way,” Moret said.

PTC reported $1.16 billion in revenue in fiscal 2017 and sales were up 8.5 percent in the first half of fiscal 2018. The company has more than 6,000 employees worldwide, including nearly 2,200 in the U.S.

At the San Diego event, Heppelmann jokingly asked Moret if his presence on the PTC board means he should start calling him “boss.”

“Not yet,” Moret responded.

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. will invest $1 billion in Massachusetts-based PTC Inc. as part of a strategic partnership to combine PTC’s Internet of Things and augmented reality offerings with Rockwell’s analytics and industrial automation platforms.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

“The result will be an unmatched integrated information solution that will enable customers to achieve increased productivity, heightened plant efficiency, reduced operational risk and better system interoperability,” a joint press release from the two companies said.

The deal will give Rockwell an 8.4 percent ownership stake in PTC after it acquires nearly 10.6 million newly issued shares at $94.50 per share and PTC completes a share repurchase. The deal is expected to close within 60 days.

Blake Moret, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwell, will also join the PTC board of directors.

The deal also includes a standstill provision that prevents Rockwell from acquiring more than 9 percent of PTC’s stock, proposing any merger with PTC or pushing for certain shareholder votes.

In addition to the equity investment, Rockwell and PTC agreed to a strategic alliance that calls for both companies to have the right to distribute some of the other party’s products on an OEM basis and resell those same products on a standalone basis.

Rockwell is also committing to sell an undisclosed minimum amount of PTC’s products during the term of the strategic alliance, which initially runs through Sept. 30, 2021.

Moret, speaking onstage today with PTC CEO Jim Heppelmann at Rockwell’s TechEd event in San Diego, said customers have asked the two companies to work together in the past.

“It’s a natural alignment for our companies to get together in this way,” Moret said.

PTC reported $1.16 billion in revenue in fiscal 2017 and sales were up 8.5 percent in the first half of fiscal 2018. The company has more than 6,000 employees worldwide, including nearly 2,200 in the U.S.

At the San Diego event, Heppelmann jokingly asked Moret if his presence on the PTC board means he should start calling him “boss.”

“Not yet,” Moret responded.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm