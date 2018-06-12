Rockwell makes series of leadership changes

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. announced a series of leadership changes Monday, including the pending retirement of longtime executive Ted Crandall and the creation of a new consulting team to help customers with the Industrial Internet of Things.

Crandall is currently senior vice president for Control Products and Solutions, a position he returned to last year after more than a decade as Rockwell’s chief financial officer. He’s been with the company for more than 35 years and will stay on through the end of the year.

“I appreciate Ted’s willingness to stay on to ensure smooth leadership transitions in the coming months,” said Blake Moret, Rockwell chairman and chief executive officer. “His experience on our senior team and his personal counsel to me has been tremendously valuable.”

Frank Kulaszewicz will take over from Crandall as senior vice president for the Control Products and Solutions segment on July 2. Kulaszewicz currently leaders the Architecture and Software segment as senior vice president.

Fran Wlodarczyk, currently vice president for the control visualization business in the Architecture and Software segment, will be promoted as Kulaszewicz’s replacement.

Rockwell is also creating a Connected Enterprise Consulting team to help customers adopt Industrial Internet of Things technology in the their operations. Robert Murphy, currently senior vice president for Operations and Engineering Services, will lead the new team.

Mike Laszkwiecz, currently vice president and general manager for Rockwell’s Power Control business, is being promoted to senior vice president for Operations and Engineering Services.