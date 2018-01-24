Rockwell CEO expecting tax reform boost despite taking hit in first quarter

Considering Emerson deal cost company $11.2 million

by

January 24, 2018, 1:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/rockwell-ceo-expecting-tax-reform-boost-despite-taking-hit-in-first-quarter/

Tax charges related to the recently passed tax reform package caused Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. to report a loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, but executives said they’re optimistic about the flexibility the changes give them and the chances for improved growth moving forward.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

“I think there’s a substantial amount of optimism in the market, particularly among U.S. manufacturers, but broad-based across many verticals,” said Blake Moret, Rockwell, chairman and chief executive officer, although he cautioned it was too early to quantify how the optimism would translate to sales.

“We need a couple of points to be able to draw a line and to be able to come up with a magnitude of the potential impact,” he said.

Rockwell reported a net loss of $236.4 million for the quarter after recording $479.7 million in charges related to the tax reform package. About $386 million of the charges is related to the repatriation of cash Rockwell has outside of the country. Patrick Goris, Rockwell chief financial officer, said the process of bringing the cash back would extend beyond the current fiscal year and the company would update its estimate moving forward. The other $94 million in charges was related to the revaluation of the company’s deferred tax asset.

The company also reported the unsolicited acquisition and merger proposals from St. Louis-based Emerson Electric cost $11.2 million. Rockwell rejected three offers from its competitor over the course of 2017.

After accounting for the tax charges and Emerson costs, Rockwell reported adjusted net income of $255.5 million, up 12.4 percent from $227.3 million during the same period last year. Adjusted earnings improved from $1.75 to $1.96 per share.

Those results came as the company reported $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 6.5 percent from last year, including a 5.3 percent increase organically.

Moret said sales were particularly strong in heavy industries, with growth in oil and gas, chemicals, semiconductors and metals. Rockwell’s sales to customers in consumer industries were flat while transportation was weaker with a 5 percent decline in automotive.

The company does not plan on changing its capital allocation priorities now that tax reform has passed. Moret said the initial focus would be on accelerating software development to simplify the experience for customers.

“These aren’t new, these are strengthening existing investments,” he said.

Other early priorities would be spending to improve employee engagement and productivity, increase customer innovation and expand workforce development initiatives. From there, Rockwell would look to invest in acquisitions – the company is targeting 1 percent of growth annually from acquisitions – and then to return money to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.

Tax charges related to the recently passed tax reform package caused Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. to report a loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, but executives said they’re optimistic about the flexibility the changes give them and the chances for improved growth moving forward.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

“I think there’s a substantial amount of optimism in the market, particularly among U.S. manufacturers, but broad-based across many verticals,” said Blake Moret, Rockwell, chairman and chief executive officer, although he cautioned it was too early to quantify how the optimism would translate to sales.

“We need a couple of points to be able to draw a line and to be able to come up with a magnitude of the potential impact,” he said.

Rockwell reported a net loss of $236.4 million for the quarter after recording $479.7 million in charges related to the tax reform package. About $386 million of the charges is related to the repatriation of cash Rockwell has outside of the country. Patrick Goris, Rockwell chief financial officer, said the process of bringing the cash back would extend beyond the current fiscal year and the company would update its estimate moving forward. The other $94 million in charges was related to the revaluation of the company’s deferred tax asset.

The company also reported the unsolicited acquisition and merger proposals from St. Louis-based Emerson Electric cost $11.2 million. Rockwell rejected three offers from its competitor over the course of 2017.

After accounting for the tax charges and Emerson costs, Rockwell reported adjusted net income of $255.5 million, up 12.4 percent from $227.3 million during the same period last year. Adjusted earnings improved from $1.75 to $1.96 per share.

Those results came as the company reported $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 6.5 percent from last year, including a 5.3 percent increase organically.

Moret said sales were particularly strong in heavy industries, with growth in oil and gas, chemicals, semiconductors and metals. Rockwell’s sales to customers in consumer industries were flat while transportation was weaker with a 5 percent decline in automotive.

The company does not plan on changing its capital allocation priorities now that tax reform has passed. Moret said the initial focus would be on accelerating software development to simplify the experience for customers.

“These aren’t new, these are strengthening existing investments,” he said.

Other early priorities would be spending to improve employee engagement and productivity, increase customer innovation and expand workforce development initiatives. From there, Rockwell would look to invest in acquisitions – the company is targeting 1 percent of growth annually from acquisitions – and then to return money to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am