Rockwell Automation sees positive outlook while dealing with tariff costs

Company to neutralize $90 million in added costs with supply chain, pricing actions

by

November 07, 2018, 12:37 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/rockwell-automation-sees-positive-outlook-while-dealing-with-tariff-costs/

Rockwell Automation’s Blake Moret sees continued opportunity for a good year of growth in 2019, even as his company deals with $90 million in additional costs from tariffs.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

“While global trade tensions create uncertainty, we have not seen an impact on customer demand as industrial companies continue to focus on productivity,” said Moret, Rockwell chairman and chief executive officer.

He said the macroeconomic environment remains favorable and pointed to a positive Purchasing Managers Index metric and growth in industrial production as positive signs. He highlighted heavy industries and consumer markets as two areas with particularly strong growth potential.

Rockwell, which started its 2019 fiscal year in October, projected it would see 3.7 to 6.7 percent organic growth this year. The guidance includes a flat automotive market, which leaves the possibility of some upside, Moret said. It also comes after a year when Rockwell saw a 5.5 percent organic increase in sales and a 20 percent increase in adjusted earnings per share.

In addition to guidance, Rockwell also revealed it anticipates a gross impact of $90 million from tariffs imposed on China along with retaliatory actions taken by the Chinese. Patrick Goris, Rockwell chief financial officer, said the company will be able to neutralize those costs so there is no impact on financial performance in 2019.

About half or Rockwell’s mitigation actions will come from supply chain changes and negotiations with vendors, Goris said. The other half will come from selective pricing actions.

“To be sure, the uncertainty doesn’t help things, but we focus on what we can control and when the tariffs become tangible we deal with mitigating them,” Moret said.

He added that Rockwell has not seen the tariffs impact orders from customers, giving a boost to the company’s positive outlook.

“Manufacturers and other industrial companies are looking for productivity when times are good (and) when times are bad, so we’re really happy with the proposition there,” he said.

Rockwell Automation’s Blake Moret sees continued opportunity for a good year of growth in 2019, even as his company deals with $90 million in additional costs from tariffs.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

“While global trade tensions create uncertainty, we have not seen an impact on customer demand as industrial companies continue to focus on productivity,” said Moret, Rockwell chairman and chief executive officer.

He said the macroeconomic environment remains favorable and pointed to a positive Purchasing Managers Index metric and growth in industrial production as positive signs. He highlighted heavy industries and consumer markets as two areas with particularly strong growth potential.

Rockwell, which started its 2019 fiscal year in October, projected it would see 3.7 to 6.7 percent organic growth this year. The guidance includes a flat automotive market, which leaves the possibility of some upside, Moret said. It also comes after a year when Rockwell saw a 5.5 percent organic increase in sales and a 20 percent increase in adjusted earnings per share.

In addition to guidance, Rockwell also revealed it anticipates a gross impact of $90 million from tariffs imposed on China along with retaliatory actions taken by the Chinese. Patrick Goris, Rockwell chief financial officer, said the company will be able to neutralize those costs so there is no impact on financial performance in 2019.

About half or Rockwell’s mitigation actions will come from supply chain changes and negotiations with vendors, Goris said. The other half will come from selective pricing actions.

“To be sure, the uncertainty doesn’t help things, but we focus on what we can control and when the tariffs become tangible we deal with mitigating them,” Moret said.

He added that Rockwell has not seen the tariffs impact orders from customers, giving a boost to the company’s positive outlook.

“Manufacturers and other industrial companies are looking for productivity when times are good (and) when times are bad, so we’re really happy with the proposition there,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber 3rd Anniversary Muster
Central Standard Craft Distillery

11/08/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Milwaukee Corporate Veterans Roundtable Social
Third Coast Provisions

11/09/20183:00 pm-6:00 pm

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm