Rite-Hite opening an office in the Third Ward

Brown Deer-based manufacturer to have sales management, marketing and training functions in Milwaukee historic district

by

March 08, 2018, 11:45 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/rite-hite-opening-an-office-in-the-third-ward/

Brown Deer-based manufacturer Rite-Hite announced today that it is opening an office in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee. The office, located in The Mayer Building at East St. Paul Avenue and North Water Street, will house sales management, marketing and training functions.

The Mayer building at 342 N. Water St., in the Historic Third Ward.

The 12,500-square-foot office space at 342 N. Water St. will be home to more than 20 full-time sales management and corporate marketing employees. Another 24 people at a time will also work out of the office for the company’s three-month sales training programs. The first of three annual training classes started at the end of February.

“As Rite-Hite continues to experience tremendous growth, it’s essential to make sure we have the most skilled and highly trained sales and service professionals possible,” said Sara Everts, Rite-Hite director of corporate marketing and communications. “Milwaukee’s Third Ward is the perfect place to bring in young motivated people for our training program. We’re excited to be part of the energetic and vibrant downtown.”

Rite-Hite makes material handling systems including vehicle restraints, dock levelers, integrated controls, dock seals and shelters and industrial doors. The company’s Brown Deer facilities at 8900 N. Arbon Dr. include the company headquarters and a research and development facility. There are also plants in Iowa and Mississippi and sales, service and manufacturing operations in China, Europe and Canada.

The company was founded in 1965 and grown to more than 2,000 employees worldwide, including adding 200 since 2014.

MSOE's AI initiative could propel Milwaukee's tech ecosystem

