Real Alloy plant in Mount Pleasant to close

WEDC awarded $300,000 in tax credits for upgrades in 2015

by

January 26, 2018, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/real-alloy-plant-in-mount-pleasant-to-close/

Ohio-based Real Alloy Holding Inc. plans to close its Mount Pleasant facility and move work to Indiana and Michigan as it works through the federal bankruptcy process.

The 180,000-square-foot foundry, located at 7505 Durand Ave., employs 39 people. No closing date was given. Real Alloy acquired it in late 2016 as part of a $24 million deal with Beck Aluminum Alloys. At the time the company described it as a plant operating at high capacity and an opportunity to expand its geographic footprint.

Real Alloy and its holding company, Real Industry, initiated chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings last year, citing severely tightened liquidity.

The company provided an update last week, indicating it had negotiated 2018 production contracts with several longstanding customers, but felt shutting down the Mount Pleasant facility “allows the business to better utilize production capacity and reduce overall capital needs.”

“Given our strong liquidity position, the support from our customers and suppliers and the favorable spread prices, we believe we are well positioned for strong performance in the future,” said Terry Hogan, Real Alloy president. “We look forward to completing our sale process with the right capital partner in the near future and continuing to grow our core operations in North America and Europe.”

Before the deal with Real Alloy, Beck Aluminum was awarded $300,000 in tax credits by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. in 2015. The company was to invest nearly $5.5 million in the facility while creating 25 new jobs and retaining 52.

Beck invested $8.8 million but only created seven new jobs, according to WEDC records. The agency verified $122,160 in tax credits based on that performance, but Mark Maley, a WEDC spokesman, said the credits were revoked in August.

Once WEDC revokes tax credits the state Department of Revenue takes over efforts to recover money claimed by the company. A DOR spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about those efforts.

Ohio-based Real Alloy Holding Inc. plans to close its Mount Pleasant facility and move work to Indiana and Michigan as it works through the federal bankruptcy process.

The 180,000-square-foot foundry, located at 7505 Durand Ave., employs 39 people. No closing date was given. Real Alloy acquired it in late 2016 as part of a $24 million deal with Beck Aluminum Alloys. At the time the company described it as a plant operating at high capacity and an opportunity to expand its geographic footprint.

Real Alloy and its holding company, Real Industry, initiated chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings last year, citing severely tightened liquidity.

The company provided an update last week, indicating it had negotiated 2018 production contracts with several longstanding customers, but felt shutting down the Mount Pleasant facility “allows the business to better utilize production capacity and reduce overall capital needs.”

“Given our strong liquidity position, the support from our customers and suppliers and the favorable spread prices, we believe we are well positioned for strong performance in the future,” said Terry Hogan, Real Alloy president. “We look forward to completing our sale process with the right capital partner in the near future and continuing to grow our core operations in North America and Europe.”

Before the deal with Real Alloy, Beck Aluminum was awarded $300,000 in tax credits by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. in 2015. The company was to invest nearly $5.5 million in the facility while creating 25 new jobs and retaining 52.

Beck invested $8.8 million but only created seven new jobs, according to WEDC records. The agency verified $122,160 in tax credits based on that performance, but Mark Maley, a WEDC spokesman, said the credits were revoked in August.

Once WEDC revokes tax credits the state Department of Revenue takes over efforts to recover money claimed by the company. A DOR spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about those efforts.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm