Racine manufacturer expanding in Sturtevant

Longtime Racine manufacturer Gallo Manufacturing will be expanding in Sturtevant.

90th Street Industrial LLC sold a large warehouse at 2620 90th St. to Gallo Business Center Investments LLC for $2.6 million, according to state records.

Gallo Fulfilment, formerly known as Gallo Manufacturing, will occupy a portion of the a 187,000-square-foot building, said Zach Noble of The Dickman Co., who brokered the deal with Sam Dickman Jr.

Gallo Manufacturing was started in the early 1950s by Michael Gallo, who began producing lubricant tubes. Gallo also manufactured birdhouses.

By 1989, Gallo had produced more than 3 million birdhouses, according to Gallo’s 1991 obituary. In 1988, Gallo patented his “Easy Lock,” a $1.49 device with two prongs that made it easy to close Ziplock bags.

The company headquarters has been located at 3600 S. Memorial Drive in Racine for several decades. Company owner Thomas Sollman could not immediately be reached for comment.