Racine manufacturer expanding in Sturtevant

Gallo Manufacturing has been in business since the early 1950s

by

April 03, 2018, 1:37 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/racine-manufacturer-expanding-in-sturtevant/

Longtime Racine manufacturer Gallo Manufacturing will be expanding in Sturtevant.

2620 90th St.

90th Street Industrial LLC sold a large warehouse at 2620 90th St. to Gallo Business Center Investments LLC for $2.6 million, according to state records.

Gallo Fulfilment, formerly known as Gallo Manufacturing, will occupy a portion of the a 187,000-square-foot building, said Zach Noble of The Dickman Co., who brokered the deal with Sam Dickman Jr.

Gallo Manufacturing was started in the early 1950s by Michael Gallo, who began producing lubricant tubes. Gallo also manufactured birdhouses.

By 1989, Gallo had produced more than 3 million birdhouses, according to Gallo’s 1991 obituary. In 1988, Gallo patented his “Easy Lock,” a $1.49 device with two prongs that made it easy to close Ziplock bags.

The company headquarters has been located at 3600 S. Memorial Drive in Racine for several decades. Company owner Thomas Sollman could not immediately be reached for comment.

 

Longtime Racine manufacturer Gallo Manufacturing will be expanding in Sturtevant.

2620 90th St.

90th Street Industrial LLC sold a large warehouse at 2620 90th St. to Gallo Business Center Investments LLC for $2.6 million, according to state records.

Gallo Fulfilment, formerly known as Gallo Manufacturing, will occupy a portion of the a 187,000-square-foot building, said Zach Noble of The Dickman Co., who brokered the deal with Sam Dickman Jr.

Gallo Manufacturing was started in the early 1950s by Michael Gallo, who began producing lubricant tubes. Gallo also manufactured birdhouses.

By 1989, Gallo had produced more than 3 million birdhouses, according to Gallo’s 1991 obituary. In 1988, Gallo patented his “Easy Lock,” a $1.49 device with two prongs that made it easy to close Ziplock bags.

The company headquarters has been located at 3600 S. Memorial Drive in Racine for several decades. Company owner Thomas Sollman could not immediately be reached for comment.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am