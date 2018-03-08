QuadPackaging expanding in Franklin

QuadPackaging is expanding in the Franklin Business Park, fully leasing a light industrial building that Zilber Property Group completed in December.

QuadPackaging, a division of Quad/Graphics, is currently located in the business park at One World Packaging Circle.

The company will remain in that building, but will also expand into Zilber’s 162,861-square-foot building at 4620 W. Oakwood Park. It will occupy the entire building.

Michael Kleber, director of industrial leasing for Zilber, brokered the deal.

Quad/Graphics representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

In recent years, the company has strengthened its core printing business with acquisitions of Omaha-based Specialty Finishing and Copac Inc., which has allowed the company to increase the footprint of its QuadPackaging division.