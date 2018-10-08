Perlick names Palmersheim president and CEO

Milwaukee-based Perlick Corp. on Monday named Richard Palmersheim as its new president and chief executive officer.

Palmersheim takes over leadership of the family-owned manufacturer of commercial bar and beverage systems, brewery fittings and residential appliances from Paul Peot, who is retiring after six years with the company.

Steve Bergum, a Perlick family member and former company CEO, said Palmersheim brings a well-rounded and innovative perspective to the company.

“We look forward to leveraging his experience in strategic plan development and implementation, brand building, new product development and organizational effectiveness improvement to continue fueling Perlick’s growth in both existing and new markets,” Bergum said.

Palmersheim is a Milwaukee native with an undergraduate degree and MBA from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. In more than 35 years in business, he has held management and leadership positions at a number of area companies including ASQ, Broan-NuTone, Bombardier Recreational Products, Caterpillar and S.C. Johnson & Son.

Most recently he was a principal at Woodcrest Associates LLC, a business advisory firm that works with small and mid-sized companies.

“In addition to Perlick’s strong brand and potential for growth and innovation, one of the key attractions to the role for me is the opportunity to lead a family company that is committed to continuing to grow while building the family company culture and sustaining family ownership for future generations,” said Palmersheim. “My past experience working for family-owned businesses has shown me their unique advantages and unwavering commitment to employees, which is a solid foundation on which to build a business.”