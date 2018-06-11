Pederson & Grobben warehouse

Who Really Owns It?

June 11, 2018, 3:54 AM

Built in 1900 in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, the historic Pederson & Grobben warehouse is home to one of the country’s leading suppliers of salad kits and dips.

Garden-Fresh Foods owns the two-story Romanesque Revival-style building, which includes a commercial space, along West National Avenue.

The second level of the building is ornate brick with stamped terra cotta. At the southwest corner of the building, “C. Pederson” is stamped into the brick.

Garden-Fresh Foods has been family-owned and -operated since 1978. It is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of fresh deli salads, salad kits, dips and desserts, according to its website.

Address: 1136 W. National Ave., Milwaukee

Owner: Garden-Fresh Foods Inc.

Assessed: $1.6 million

