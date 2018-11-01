Paasche Airbrush will move from Chicago to Kenosha

Company leasing 42,000 square feet

November 01, 2018, 1:15 PM

Paasche Airbrush will move from Chicago to this building at 9511 58th Place in Kenosha.

Paasche Airbrush Co. is leasing more than 42,000 square feet from Zilber Property Group at 9511 58th Place in the Business Park of Kenosha to relocate its operations from Chicago to Wisconsin.

A family-owned company founded in 1904, Paasche Airbrush manufactures artist airbrushes, industrial spray guns and spray booths. Vallie Pettersen, Paasche Airbrush president, said the company is best known for its artist airbrush used for everything from model railroads to applying makeup or temporary tattoos and car detailing.

Pettersen said much of the company’s manufacturing is now automated with the advancement of CNC machining. Paasche Airbrush does have around 30 employees and hopes to retain as many as possible with the move, but Pettersen added the company will also look to hire new employees.

“We’re excited to make the move and plan to be there by the end of the year,” she said.

Higher taxes and “crazy politics” prompted the decision to make the move, Pettersen said. She added her two sons, who run the day-to-day operation, went to college in Wisconsin and the family also has a home on Washington Island, so they already have a connection to the state.

Paasche Airbrush owns its current facility 4311 N. Normandy Ave. in Chicago, but Pettersen said it is larger than what the company needs. Leasing the new facility in Kenosha, which the company hasn’t previous done, will provide additional flexibility in the future, she said.

The company is not receiving state tax incentives to make the move. Mark Maley, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., said the agency did have conversations with the company but a deal never materialized.

Brett Kroner and Keith Puritz of Cushman & Wakefield represented Paasche Airbrush Company in the lease transaction. Zilber Property Group was represented by Michael Kleber, its director of industrial leasing, and Sergio Chapa and Mike Prost of Newmark Knight Frank.

