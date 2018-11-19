Oak Creek to consider Amazon agreement Tuesday

Common Council to meet in closed session

by

November 19, 2018, 11:24 AM

The Oak Creek Common Council will consider a tenant agreement with Amazon on Tuesday, marking the first time the city has named the online retail giant as the potential user of a planned distribution center near Ryan Road and South 13th Street.

A rendering of the planned Amazon distribution center in Oak Creek.

The project is a four-story distribution center with a 669,000-square-foot footprint that will use automated equipment to cover the roughly 2.5 million square feet of space. It could also lead to 1,000 jobs in the city.

The possibility of Amazon occupying the site first emerged this summer with developers seeking wetland permits from the Department of Natural Resources for “Project Arrow.” Real estate sources said the project was for Amazon, but those involved declined to name the company.

The Common Council is scheduled to discuss the agreement with Amazon.com.dedc in a closed session and details have not been disclosed. Also on the agenda are a storm water agreement with Commerce 94 Project LLC, an affiliate of Dallas-based developer Hillwood and a development agreement for public improvements for the project.

Earlier this month, an affiliate of Pewaukee-based Capstone Quadrangle sold 75.4 acres in the Ryan Business Park to Commerce 94 Project for nearly $9.8 million. The deal helped fuel anticipation for an Amazon announcement.

Capstone still owns land on the north and south end of the business park. Around 15 acres on the south end could become a spec building and 19 acres on the northern end is available for other development possibilities.

