New Berlin manufacturer will relocate to former Allis-Chalmers facility

Growing New Berlin manufacturer Blast Cleaning Technologies will move to a former Allis-Chalmers building in West Allis.

The company leased 127,000 square feet at 6628 W. Greenfield Ave., a building that is four times larger than their current facility at 16211 W. Lincoln Ave., said Blast owner Carl Panzenhagen.

The manufacturer plans to move by mid-September. Blast Cleaning currently has 85 employees. By the time of the move, the company will have up to 95 employees with plans to add another 10 to 15 people a year, Panzenhagen said.

Blast Cleaning was started seven years ago as a manufacturer of shot blast cleaning equipment. The company works mainly with foundries and forge facilities including Milwaukee Forge, John Deere, Caterpillar and Waupaca Foundry, Inc.

Panzenhagen attributes the company’s growth to customer service and innovation. Also, the company’s continued investment on technology, he said.

He plans to invest $2.5 million on the West Allis facility and operations.

“We want to create a world-class manufacturing facility in this cool, historic plant,” Panzenhagen said. “Our main competitors manufacture in Canada and another announced they are moving to Mexico. We’re looking at this as a major investment. When we put that American flag on our equipment, we do it with pride.”