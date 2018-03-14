New Berlin-based plastic container manufacturer Schoeneck Containers Inc. is planning a large industrial building in Elkhorn.

Chicago-based HSA Commercial is planning to develop 70 acres of agricultural fields at the interchange of I-43 and State Highway 67 for the company, which will occupy 37.5 acres.

Schoeneck Container is planning a 250,777-square-foot industrial building on the property, according to documents filed March 2 with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

HSA is requesting a wetland fill permit for the business park from the DNR. Representatives from Schoeneck could not immediately be reached for comment.

The project is being billed as a three-phase business park for Elkhorn, but Elkhorn City Administrator Sam Tapson said that is a bit of a misnomer.

“There are probably 50 acres of developable land and one user is taking 37.5 acres,” Tapson said. “Hopefully we can build out another 15 to 20 acres, but we are not talking about a 300-acre park here.”

Tapson said HSI is hoping to start construction soon.

The land, north of I-43 and east of south Lincoln Street, is currently owned by the Florence R. Proctor Revocable Living Trust, but the city has it under contract to purchase.

A $4.5 million tax increment district was approved last year by Elkhorn officials to pay for the land purchase and infrastructure costs, Tapson said.

Original plans called for Schoeneck Container to build a nearly 500,000-square-foot building on the site and eventually relocate its corporate headquarters from New Berlin to Elkhorn, Tapson said.

“A number of things have occurred on their end to pull back a bit,” Tapson said. “Now the first phase is 250,000 square feet with 40 employees and upwards of 60 in a couple of years.”

The Elkhorn building will be used for production, warehouse and distribution, Tapson said.

Schoeneck was started by Bob Schoeneck in 1972 with one production line in a 23,000-square-foot facility in New Berlin. An additional line was added in 1975 and through the 1980s and 1990s, the blow molding company continued to grow, adding production lines and additions onto its building, located at 2160 S. 170th St.

By 1997, the business was seven times larger than it was in 1972. Two years ago, the company added in-house design and invested in all-electric equipment.