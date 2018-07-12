National scrap metal company opening first Wisconsin location in Franksville

A Chicago-based scrap metal company with locations in seven states is planning to expand to Wisconsin.

Imperial Group has purchased the former Norco Manufacturing facility at 2713 Nicholas Road in Franksville for $1.63 million.

Norco Manufacturing recently expanded by moving into a newly constructed 124,000-square-foot industrial facility a mile away in the new DeBack farms Industrial Park in Caledonia.

Imperial Group is expected to use the 37,605 square foot industrial building on Nicholas Road as part of its scrap metal recycling and processing business and metal fabrication operations.

Jason Kozin, a partner with Imperial Group would not comment on plans for the property.

The building is located in the I-94 corridor, just north of the Foxconn development area.

Imperial Group was started when the company acquired a local metal recycling company. It now includes 16 industrial companies including startups, joint ventures, and acquisitions that share family-ownership and centralized business services, according to its website.

Imperial Group’s businesses are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Texas, North Carolina and Alabama.

David Buckley and Kevin Barry with The Barry Company represented Norco Manufacturing in the transaction. Fritz Cape with RE/Max Newport Elite in Racine represented Imperial Group.